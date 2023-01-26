Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease during Thursday's matchup with the Bruins, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports

Vasilevskiy was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Wild, stopping 33 of 35 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a brutal home matchup with a scorching-hot Boston team that's gone 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.