Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Boston

Vasilevskiy is slated to start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Flames, allowing three goals on just 21 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 33rd win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old Russian will need to be much better in order to have a shot at securing a second straight win Tuesday, as he'll be entering a home matchup with a stacked Boston squad that's 19-10-3 on the road this year.