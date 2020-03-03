Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Boston
Vasilevskiy is slated to start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus the Bruins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Flames, allowing three goals on just 21 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 33rd win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old Russian will need to be much better in order to have a shot at securing a second straight win Tuesday, as he'll be entering a home matchup with a stacked Boston squad that's 19-10-3 on the road this year.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Carried to win by offense•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looks to break slump Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Continues to struggle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just human for one game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Arizona•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.