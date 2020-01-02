Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Canadiens

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage during Thursday's road matchup with Montreal, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Sabres, surrendering four goals on 28 shots, but he was ultimately able to secure his 17th win of the season thanks to a ton of goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up a fourth consecutive victory in a road clash with a banged-up Canadiens club that's lost three straight games.