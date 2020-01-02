Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Canadiens
Vasilevskiy will guard the cage during Thursday's road matchup with Montreal, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Sabres, surrendering four goals on 28 shots, but he was ultimately able to secure his 17th win of the season thanks to a ton of goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up a fourth consecutive victory in a road clash with a banged-up Canadiens club that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Faces first 17 shots of game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Canadiens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stymies panthers in rout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.