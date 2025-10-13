Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Washington on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Jonas Johansson plays in Monday's road matchup versus Boston. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy has allowed nine goals on 62 shots en route to a record of 0-2-0 to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Washington has netted six goals through three outings this season.