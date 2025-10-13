Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Capitals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will defend the road net against Washington on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Jonas Johansson plays in Monday's road matchup versus Boston. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy has allowed nine goals on 62 shots en route to a record of 0-2-0 to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Washington has netted six goals through three outings this season.
