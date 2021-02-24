Vasilevskiy will start Wednesday's game against the Hurricanes, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy will square off with Carolina for a third consecutive start, having split the first two. He has a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage this season, including 58 stops on 63 shots (.928 save percentage) in the last two games against the Hurricanes. Smith also confirmed that the team plans to start Curtis McElhinney in net when the Lightning and Hurricanes face off for the fourth time in a row Thursday, so this will be the rubber match for Vasilevskiy.