Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Dallas

Vasilevskiy will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Stars, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has been a little shaky recently, registering a subpar 3.51 GAA and .870 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's picked up back-to-back wins over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to return to form and secure a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's 18-8-2 at home this season.