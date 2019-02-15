Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Dallas
Vasilevskiy will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Stars, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Vasilevskiy has been a little shaky recently, registering a subpar 3.51 GAA and .870 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's picked up back-to-back wins over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to return to form and secure a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Dallas team that's 18-8-2 at home this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lets in three goals in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine at home•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins despite yielding four goals•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pitted against Pens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough-luck loser in goalie duel•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defending cage against Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...