Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod at home against New Jersey on Sunday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy will take on the Devils for the third time in the last six days. He stopped a combined 54 of 58 shots while earning a win in the previous two matchups. On the year, the 28-year-old is 31-17-4 with a .914 save percentage. Vasilevskiy is looking for his first home win since March 7.