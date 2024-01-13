Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease versus Anaheim on Saturday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is 3-1-0 in his last four starts, but he has an .881 save percentage during that span. Overall, he is 11-9-0 in 2023-24 with a 2.95 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 20 appearances. This has been the worst season of his 10-year career, but he did miss most of training camp with a back injury that eventually required surgery. The Ducks sit 29th in NHL scoring, finding the back of the net only 104 times in 41 contests.