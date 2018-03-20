Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing familiar foe

Vasilevskiy will man the posts at home against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 23-year-old is 6-4-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .919 save percentage in 11 career games against the Leafs. Those are pretty good ratios, and it's worth noting that Vasi has faced the Buds more than any other team. However, he'll look to snap a two-game losing skid amid concerns about feeling drained mentally and physically.