Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing familiar foe
Vasilevskiy will man the posts at home against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 23-year-old is 6-4-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .919 save percentage in 11 career games against the Leafs. Those are pretty good ratios, and it's worth noting that Vasi has faced the Buds more than any other team. However, he'll look to snap a two-game losing skid amid concerns about feeling drained mentally and physically.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On losing side of shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tabbed for Saturday start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dealing with mental and physical fatigue•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Surrenders six in just two frames•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tuesday's starter•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Supported well en route to victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...