default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Vasilevskiy is between the pipes at home for Wednesday's game versus the Flames, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Vasilevskiy earned his first shutout of the year in a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Monday. He's won six of his last seven games with a 1.94 GAA and a .926 save percentage in that span. The Flames have scored 18 goals over their last five contests, and they enter Wednesday on a three-game winning streak.

More News