Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Flames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy is between the pipes at home for Wednesday's game versus the Flames, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Vasilevskiy earned his first shutout of the year in a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Monday. He's won six of his last seven games with a 1.94 GAA and a .926 save percentage in that span. The Flames have scored 18 goals over their last five contests, and they enter Wednesday on a three-game winning streak.
