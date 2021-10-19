Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game verus the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was excellent in his last start Saturday against Washington, stopping 32 of 33 shots en route to a 2-1 road victory. The 27-year-old Russian will attempt to secure a third straight win in a home matchup with a Panthers squad that's racked up an eye-popping 10 goals through its first two games of the campaign.