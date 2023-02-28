Per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida, Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with the Panthers.

Vasilevskiy was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Red Wings, stopping all 45 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a Florida team that's 13-17-3 on the road this year.