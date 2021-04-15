Vasilevskiy will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Predators, turning aside all 36 shots he faced en route to his 25th win and fourth shutout of the year. He'll attempt to pick up a third straight victory in a home matchup with a Florida squad that's 13-8-1 on the road this season.