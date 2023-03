Per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site, Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the home goal versus Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Sunday against Carolina, surrendering six goals on 38 shots en route to an ugly 6-0 loss. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Flyers squad that's 12-13-7 on the road this year.