Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Vasilevskiy stopped 18 of 20 shots in Thursday's loss to the Kings, which was his first action since Dec. 2. The 31-year-old netminder is back to handling No. 1 duties between the pipes for the Lightning. He has a tough matchup Saturday, though the Hurricanes are on the second half of a back-to-back after dropping a 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers on Friday.