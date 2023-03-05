Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Sunday versus Carolina, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 27-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. He has a 28-15-3 record this season with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Brian Elliott played in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo. The Hurricanes rank eighth in the league this campaign with 3.38 goals per game.