Vasilevskiy will be between the home pipes against the Islanders on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he will get the start. Vasilevskiy has found his old form of late, going 6-0-1 with a 2.16 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He struggled through most of the season after undergoing back surgery during training camp, so this turnaround bodes well for the Lightning's chances in the playoffs. Vasilevskiy is 27-16-2 with a 2.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 45 appearance this season. The Islanders are only 3-6-1 in their last 10 games and are currently sitting four points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.