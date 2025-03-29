Vasilevskiy will defend the home blue paint versus the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Vasilevskiy is 5-1-0 in his last six starts, allowing only eight goals on 126 shots (.937 save percentage). He is 35-19-3 with six shutouts, a sparkling 2.18 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Islanders are generating 2.72 goals per games this season, 26th in the NHL.