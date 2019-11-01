Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Islanders
According to Tampa Bay Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios, Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll start between the pipes in Friday's road matchup with the Islanders.
Vasilevskiy was tested early and often during his last start Tuesday against the Rangers, and he held up pretty well, turning aside 38 of 41 shots, but he ultimately suffered his third loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old will attempt to pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Islanders team that's won seven straight games.
