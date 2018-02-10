Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Kings Saturday

Vasilevskiy will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Kings, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy was sharp in his last start, turning aside 27 of the 29 shots he faced en route to a 5-2 victory over the Canucks on Thursday. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 33rd win of the season in a home matchup with a surging Kings club that's won three consecutive games.