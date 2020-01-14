Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Kings
Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus L.A., Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has been unstoppable over the past three weeks, stringing together eight straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.63 GAA and .946 save percentage. The 25-year-old Russian will look to keep rolling in a home clash with a Kings club that's only averaging 2.32 goals per game on the road this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
