Vasilevskiy will guard the home cage during Tuesday's clash with Seattle, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was excellent in his last start Saturday against the Panthers, turning aside 24 of 25 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. He'll try to secure his 12th win of the season in a surprisingly tough home matchup with a Kraken team that's 9-2-1 on the road this year.