Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Leafs on Thursday
Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, suggesting he'll start in Toronto, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy is a top-tier fantasy netminder, but it's hard not to be a little worried ahead of this one. The 25-year-old Russian has a GAA north of 3.00 through two starts (both against Florida) and will be taking on a high-powered Maple Leafs offense that's scored 16 goals through four games. On the other hand, Vasilevskiy is primed to receive plenty of goal support with teammate Brayden Point returning from a hip injury to make his season debut.
