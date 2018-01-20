Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Minnesota Saturday

Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Wild, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has struggled recently, posting a 1-3-0 record while registering an ugly 4.80 GAA and . 840 save percentage in his last four appearances. The Russian netminder will look to get back on track and snap his two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 15-4-4 at home this season.