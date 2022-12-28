Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's matchup with the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Vasilevskiy was excellent in his last start Dec. 20 against the Maple Leafs, stopping 36 of 38 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to return to the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Montreal team that's only averaging 2.67 goals per game on the road this year, 26th in the NHL.