Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing New Jersey
Vasilevskiy will guard the cage in Tuesday's home game against the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy has been dialed in recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Avalanche and Vegas while posting an impressive 1.00 GAA and .962 save percentage over that span. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his sixth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a New Jersey team that's averaging 3.50 goals per game this season, fifth in the NHL.
