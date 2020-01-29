Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Kings

Vasilevskiy will defend the road net in Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy's 10-game winning streak ended in Dallas on Monday, but overall, he's been electric in January. The Russian netminder has a .955 save percentage, 1.36 GAA and a 7-0-1 record during the month. He'll draw a slumping Kings, who have lost seven of the last eight while averaging two goals per game in that stretch.