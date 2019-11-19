Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Notes

Vasilevskiy will tend the road twine for Tuesday's game against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy will look to put his November struggles behind him against the defending champs. Over four outings this month, the 25-year-old has an unappealing .875 save percentage and 2-2-0 record. The Blues are on a three-game skid, though, so Vasilevskiy has a solid opportunity to get back on track.