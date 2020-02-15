Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Philly

Vasilevskiy will defend the home net Saturday versus the Flyers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is carrying a seven-game winning streak and a whopping 20-game unbeaten streak into this contest. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has gotten past his early-season rockiness, and he'll be a finalist, if not the front runner, for the award again. Philly's heating up, though, as they've scored 20 goals over the past four contests.