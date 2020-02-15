Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Philly
Vasilevskiy will defend the home net Saturday versus the Flyers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy is carrying a seven-game winning streak and a whopping 20-game unbeaten streak into this contest. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has gotten past his early-season rockiness, and he'll be a finalist, if not the front runner, for the award again. Philly's heating up, though, as they've scored 20 goals over the past four contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Unbeaten in 20 games•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Oilers•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Reaches 30 wins•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to stay hot•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Domination continues•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Domination continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.