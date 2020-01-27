Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Stars

Vasilevskiy will tend the road twine Monday versus the Stars, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy is playing incredible hockey, and he's aiming for his 11th straight. The 25-year-old backstop has a .946 save percentage and 1.69 GAA during his winning streak. He draws a favorable matchup since Dallas has averaged 2.58 goals per home game -- 30th in the league -- and there's always a chance for a goaltending duel with Bishop in the opposing crease.