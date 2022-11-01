Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal during Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Vasilevskiy was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against San Jose, surrendering three goals on just 27 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old netmdiner will try to secure his fourth victory of the year in a home matchup with an Ottawa team that's averaging 3.75 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Alternating wins and losses•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Saturday against Sharks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls short in LA•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Tuesday against Kings•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Earns overtime victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: First goalie off Friday•