Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Ottawa
Vasilevskiy will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Senators, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has been unstoppable recently, stringing together eight consecutive wins while posting an impressive 1.83 GAA and .939 save percentage over that span. The Russian backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his 30th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Senators squad that's lost six consecutive contests.
