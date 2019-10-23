Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Pittsburgh
Vasilevskiy will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game against the Penguins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy had hist worst game of the campaign in his last appearance, surrendering six goals on 24 shots en route to a 6-2 blowout loss to the Avalanche on Saturday. The Russian backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's lost two consecutive contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hit by Avalanche•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting heavyweight battle•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Another strong start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In line to start in Boston•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stands tall in Montreal•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.