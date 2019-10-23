Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Pittsburgh

Vasilevskiy will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game against the Penguins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy had hist worst game of the campaign in his last appearance, surrendering six goals on 24 shots en route to a 6-2 blowout loss to the Avalanche on Saturday. The Russian backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's lost two consecutive contests.