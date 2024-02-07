Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was productive at winning in January, going 8-3-0 over 11 starts, but it came with a 2.74 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The 29-year-old will make his first start coming out of the All-Star break against a Rangers team that has scored 19 times over the last six games.