Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease Saturday against the Rangers, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 28-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Florida. In 14 games this season, he has posted an 8-6-0 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Rangers rank 10th in the league this campaign with 3.38 goals per contest.