Vasilevskiy will get the road start in Dallas on Saturday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

This will be Vasilevskiy's fourth start in five games since returning from back surgery that cost him the first 20 games of the season. He is 1-2-0, giving up eight goals on only 74 shots. The Stars should give Vasilevskiy plenty of trouble as they are averaging 3.33 goals per game, ninth-best in the NHL.