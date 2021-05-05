Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus Dallas, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting a solid 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder will try to secure his league-leading 31st victory of the season in a home matchup with a stumbling Stars squad that's lost four straight games.