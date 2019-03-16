Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Washington
Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Thursday against Detroit, surrendering four goals on 27 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 33rd win of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a third straight victory in a difficult home matchup with a surging Washington team that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Teammates bail him out•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets right back in win column•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to start new streak•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Win streak stops at 10•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Seeking 11th straight victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...