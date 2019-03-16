Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Washington

Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Capitals, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Thursday against Detroit, surrendering four goals on 27 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his 33rd win of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a third straight victory in a difficult home matchup with a surging Washington team that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.