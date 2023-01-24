Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Oilers and the Flames while posting a sub-par 4.12 GAA and .889 save percentage. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 2.96 goals per game on the road this year, 22nd in the NHL.