Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Wild

Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Thursday's home matchup with Minnesota, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy played well in his last start Tuesday against the Predators, turning aside 30 of 32 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road victory. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up his 11th win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Minnesota team that's won four straight games.