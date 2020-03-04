Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls despite sharp outing
Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday.
It was a hard-luck loss for Vasilevskiy, whose only blemishes on the box score were a breakaway goal by Jake DeBrusk and a deflection by Brad Marchand, both during Boston power plays. Vasilevskiy entered the night having allowed 22 goals over his previous five starts, so his .943 save percentage Tuesday was a welcome sight for the Lightning and fantasy owners.
