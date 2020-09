Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Both New York goals came via the one-timer, including Jordan Eberle's game-winner on a 2-on-1 rush. Vasilevskiy has been terrific throughout the playoffs, winning a league-leading 13 games with a .930 save percentage. He's held his opponents to two goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts.