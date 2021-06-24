Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 6 on Wednesday.

Anthony Beauvillier took advantage of a bad Tampa Bay turnover in front of the net and immediately roofed a shot past Vasilevskiy to nab the overtime winner and send the series to Game 7. Vasilevskiy and the Lightning were unable to nail down 2-0 lead late in the second period, a New York comeback that was ignited by Jordan Eberle's backhand goal from high in the slot that Vasilevskiy probably should have stopped. Half of Vasilevskiy's six losses in the postseason have now come in overtime.