Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. Two of the three goals were scored by Josh Anderson.

Despite having an outstanding postseason and still needing to win just one of next three games to take home back-to-back Stanley Cups, this was the ninth time that Vasilevskiy has allowed three goals or more in the 2021 playoffs. His next crack at Lord Stanley's chalice comes Wednesday back home at Amalie Arena.