Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 31 shots Sunday in a 3-2 loss to Boston in Game 1.

Vasilevskiy performed well despite the loss. He was beaten on an incredible deflection by Charlie Coyle in the first period, and on one-timers by David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand in the second and third periods, respectively. It was enough to snap Vasilevskiy's three-game winning streak, although he still owns a tidy 2.08 GAA and a solid .925 save percentage in his nine playoff starts.