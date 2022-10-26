Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Vasilevskiy has alternated wins and losses to begin the season, though this was not a pretty result. The four goals allowed were a season high, and the Lightning's defense wasn't very good in the first game of a three-game trip through California. Vasilevskiy has allowed 14 goals in five starts, and he'll likely watch from the bench Wednesday in Anaheim.