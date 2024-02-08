Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.
New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Vasilevskiy had been on a three-start win streak heading into the All-Star break, but he continues to inch closer to his usual Vezina-caliber form -- he's allowed three goals or less in nine straight outings, posting a 7-2-0 record with a 2.45 GAA and .908 save percentage over that stretch.
