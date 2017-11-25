Vasilevskiy yielded two goals on 37 shots in a 3-1 loss against the Capitals on Friday.

The 23-year-old was pretty exceptional once again, as he has surrendered no more than two goals in five of his last six starts, but that wasn't enough against Philipp Grubauer and the Capitals. Even with the loss though, Vasilevskiy leads the NHL with 15 victories and he only has three regulation losses. He also has exceptional rate stats to make him a dominant fantasy starter.