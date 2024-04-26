Vasilevskiy stopped 26 of 30 shots Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers, with Florida's final goal of Game 3 getting scored into an empty net.

The 29-year-old hasn't been able to steal a game for the Lightning in the first-round series, and as a result Tampa Bay is staring at the possibility of getting swept. Vasilevskiy hasn't played poorly, allowing nine goals on 94 shots in the Bolts' three losses, but he'll likely need to find another gear if the team is going to stay alive past Saturday's Game 4.