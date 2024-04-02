Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Vasilevskiy allowed just one goal through the first two periods but he'd surrender two goals in the final frame before Detroit added an empty-netter, sticking the 29-year-old netminder with a 4-2 defeat. It's the first loss in regulation since March 7 for Vasilevskiy -- he'd gone 7-0-1 with a .930 save percentage in his previous eight outings. Vasilevskiy's now 28-17-2 with a .900 save percentage and 2.86 GAA on the season. He figures to be back in net Wednesday when the Lightning visit Toronto.